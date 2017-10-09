Recent Des Moines Shooting Leaves Some Residents Living in Fear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are stilling looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at 22nd and University in Des Moines.

The incident took place in a Boost Mobile parking lot on Sunday evening, where investigators found bullet shell casings at the scene where 27-year-old Jessie Smith was shot in the back with a handgun.

A woman who works at the Boost Mobile store said she now fears for her life, and did not want to be identified.

"I am like, oh my god, I don't know what is going on. I felt scared, mostly for my customers, because I had customers in there with kids," she said.

According to the police report, the suspect left the scene and Smith was taken to Mercy Medical Center. The Boost Mobile employee also said she is now scared to go to work.

Other people, though, said they still feel safe in the area.

"You can walk out on the street without having to have a worry, you know, it's a safe neighborhood," said Jafett Santos.

But Des Moines police say the neighborhood is known for violence.

"We have seen some good changes up there, but historically that's been an active neighborhood," said Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Police also say witnesses are not cooperating, which leads detectives to believe the victim knew the suspect.