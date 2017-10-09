Sen. Grassley Wrapping Up 99 County Tour in Boone
BOONE, Iowa – Boone County marks the final stop in Sen. Charles Grassley’s 99 county tour this year.
The U.S. senator is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting Monday afternoon from 2:15 to 3:15 at the Boone City Hall auditorium located at 923 Eighth Street.
This completes Grassley’s 37th year of touring each Iowa county.
The Iowa Republican began the 99-county tour in 1980 when he was first elected to the U.S. Senate.
It’s a tradition which Iowa’s other senator, Joni Ernst, has also adopted.
42.059705 -93.880227