× Sen. Grassley Wrapping Up 99 County Tour in Boone

BOONE, Iowa – Boone County marks the final stop in Sen. Charles Grassley’s 99 county tour this year.

The U.S. senator is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting Monday afternoon from 2:15 to 3:15 at the Boone City Hall auditorium located at 923 Eighth Street.

This completes Grassley’s 37th year of touring each Iowa county.

The Iowa Republican began the 99-county tour in 1980 when he was first elected to the U.S. Senate.

It’s a tradition which Iowa’s other senator, Joni Ernst, has also adopted.