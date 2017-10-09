Senator Ernst Responds to NFL Protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Many Republicans are supporting President Trump in his fight with the NFL.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence left the Colts vs. 49ers game after the national anthem. The president later tweeted that he asked Pence to leave if any players knelt during the anthem.

On Monday, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst shared her thoughts about the players' protesting.

"We truly do live in the greatest nation on the face of this planet, and if they don't recognize that I would encourage them to go out and spend some time in Afghanistan, spend some time in Kuwait or Iraq, go to Myanmar now with all the injustice they have going on with the ethnic cleansing, that doesn't happen in the United States," she said.

The protest has been used to bring attention to inequalities in the U.S. The kneeling was started last year by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said he protested racial injustice. But last month, President Trump called for firing the players who kneel, saying the practice was disrespectful.