× State Files Motion to Continue in Finn Trial

IOWA — The state of Iowa is asking for more time to prepare its case against a West Des Moines mother accused of killing her adoptive daughter.

Natalie Finn, 16, was found unresponsive in the family’s home last October. Police say she died from a cardiac arrest caused by starvation. Nicole Finn is charged with first degree murder, three counts of kidnapping, and a long list of other charges. Her attorneys plan to use a diminished mental capacity defense.

Last week, the state filed a motion to continue the trial set to begin on October 23rd. Prosecutors claim there is a vast amount of evidence to review. They are also waiting for a report from the evaluating psychologist and are unable to prepare for his testimony.

The judge has yet to rule on the request.