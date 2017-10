Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTRALIA -- Some Iowa State University students are competing in a race halfway around the world.

Team PrISUm is taking part in the World Solar Challenge in Australia. It was cloudy on the first day, but it was more the hills that slowed down ISU. The team is currently third place in its class.

The World Solar Challenge is expected to take a week. Teams from several different countries reach speeds upwards of 60 miles per hour, using nothing but the power of the sun.