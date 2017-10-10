AFSCME Members Voting on Union Recertification

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Members of the state's biggest public union began voting on Tuesday on whether or not they want to see their union continue.

Last spring, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a new law requiring all public unions to re-certify every time a new contract is negotiated. For the next two weeks, members of AFSCME Council 61--which includes 40,000 Iowa public workers--will on whether to re-certify.

The president of AFSCME Council 61 says the voting is off to a rough start. Danny Homan says the phone system being used by the Iowa Public Employee Relations Board isn't working and that phones have been ringing in his office with complaints about confusing instructions or calls being transferred to a call center. He says it's another attempt by Republican leaders to bust up his union, but that it won't work.

"It's not giving the people a voice, like the Republican legislators want to say. It's rigging the election against labor unions, that's what this is," said Homan. "But give me whatever mountain you want us to climb, we're going to do our best to climb it, we're gonna work with our membership and help vote the way they want to vote, even non-members are voting in favor of this because they understand what's going on is not going to give them more voice in the workplace, it's going to take their voice away."

Homan says a non-vote in the election will be calculated as a 'no' vote, and the confusing system is making members give up on voting.

The Iowa Public Employees Relations Board says it is aware of the problems and that most of those problems are happening because they were given incorrect data by the unions.

Anyone who is having problems with voting can call the IPERB office and have the problem corrected. Union members can also vote online. A link to that voting site is on the IPERB website.