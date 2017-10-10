× Court Date Set for Johnston Mom Accused of Leaving Kids Alone During German Vacation

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Johnston mother who police said left her kids alone while she traveled overseas will make her next court appearance next month.

Erin Macke is charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21.

Police say Macke left on a trip to Germany on September 20th, leaving her two 12-year-olds home alone along with a 7-year-old and a six-year-old. Macke was not planning on returning until October 1st.

Her arraignment is set for November 2nd.