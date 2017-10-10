× Des Moines Civic Center Welcomes its 10 Millionth Guest

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Civic Center is celebrating a special milestone Tuesday, it will welcome its 10 millionth guest during opening night of the Broadway musical, “Something Rotten!”

Des Moines Performing Arts Communication Manager Jonathan Brendemuehl said they are honoring an Iowa educator as the 10 millionth guest during the opening performance.

“A big part of how we got to this milestone is via our education series, the Applause Series. Over 600,000 students and educators that are included in that 10 million figure came through the Applause Series. Which is our way of bringing students and educators down to the Civic Center for special one hour matinees and schools just pay $1 a piece for these kids to have, likely, their first opportunity to see live theater,” Brendemuehl said.

“Something Rotten!” opened on Broadway in 2015 and the musical is set in the year 1590 and tells the story of two playwrights.

This is just one of the many performances people will travel from all over to see at the Civic Center.

“We’ve had visitors from all 99 counties and beyond, come and see a performance at the Civic Center,” Brendemuehl said.

The Civic Center staff kept track of attendance numbers and ticket sales since it opened in 1979.

But Tuesday night is extremely special for the honorary guest.

“You know we looked back at who has made the most impact and who has really given of themselves in order to support the education initiatives here at Des Moines Performing Arts. And our educator certainly has done that and we are lucky to have a great group of educators that support DMPA and that we are able to help impact. But this person has done a great job. She is responsible for bringing over 5,000 students to the Applause Series,” Brendemuehl said.

“Something Rotten!” will be at the Des Moines Civic Center until October 15.