Fort Dodge Sex Offender Accused of New Charges Against Minors

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A Fort Dodge man, already on the sex offender registry, is facing several new charges for allegedly sexually abusing three minors.

Police say their investigation began on September 27th after being called to the Unity Point Hospital Emergency Apartment on a report of an assault. Police were able to determine a minor had been sexually abused.

During the investigation, police identified 23-year-old Cody Zuspann as the suspect in the case. They also discovered two more victims.

Thanks to cooperation with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Zuspann was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He will be extradited back to Webster County.

Zuspann is charged with three counts of sexual abuse 3rd degree(2nd offense) and three counts of violation of sex offender registry against minors.

Online court records show he has a previous conviction for 3rd degree sexual abuse and dissemination of obscene material to a minor from 2015. He was 21-years-old at the time of crimes and his victim was 15-years-old.