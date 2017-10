× Iowa AD Barta Taking Leave After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa’s Athletic Director is taking a leave of absence due to health reasons.

According HawkCentral.com, Gary Barta has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Barta plans to take an extended leave in order to have surgery and undergo treatment for disease.

Iowa’s Deputy Director of Athletics, Barbara Burke, will be assuming his duties during his medical leave.

This is a developing story.