Military Members Honored With Medals

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Six U.S. Military members were honored on Tuesday morning during a special ceremony at Camp Dodge in Johnston.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley handed out military medals to those who have served and family members of veterans who are now deceased. The six honored had served in different capacities including the U.S. Army and Air Force, and a few who served in World War II and Vietnam.

"It's important for us to do it, just because of what we owe people that put their lives on the line to defend our freedom and liberties," said Grassley.

Two Iowans were also honored as Angels in Adoption. Jake and Britney Brown received the award after taking in four children within a span of nine months.