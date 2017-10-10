One Iowa Hosts First Annual LGBTQ Workplace Culture Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- On Tuesday, One Iowa hosted its first annual LGBTQ Workplace Culture Summit.

During the conference, local employers learned how to create safe and inclusive workplaces. Those attending listened to guest speakers and took part in breakout sessions.

Organizers say this summit is the first of its kind in the metro, and they hope employers and LGBTQ employees take something away from the event.

"There are gonna be amazing tools, best practices, and strategies that all of us can utilize in the workplace, whether it's us as an individual, or applying it to a broader company and potentially updating their policies, or developing a plan specifically to create LGBTQ-inclusive environments in the workplace," said One Iowa executive director Daniel Hoffman.

One Iowa will host another summit in eastern Iowa at the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa on October 26th.