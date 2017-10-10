× Univ. of Georgia Provost a Finalist for Iowa State President Job

AMES, Iowa – Another finalist for Iowa State University’s open president position has been announced.

Pamela Whitten, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of Georgia, is scheduled to visit the Iowa State campus in Ames Tuesday.

Whitten has a PhD in Communication Studies from Kansas and has also worked at Michigan State as the Dean of the College of Communications.

If selected, Whitten would become the first female president at Iowa State.

An open forum is being held 4:00 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Memorial Union. You can also watch the forum live below:

Other candidates will be announced 24 hours before their campus visits. The final decision will be made by the Board of Regents October 23rd.