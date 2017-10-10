× Urbandale Police Warning Against Latest Phone Scam

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police say they have received several reports of fraud in their community.

The department says citizens are getting phone calls asking for money to help a kidnapped family member. The caller requests they wire money to Mexico, then destroy the receipt. All of the kidnapping claims have been false.

Police say the scam is intended to make the victim act quickly, disregarding their financial situation. Anyone who gets a call that requests immediate payment should hang up and contact police.