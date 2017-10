Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED OAK, Iowa -- A Red Oak man is behind bars in Montgomery County tonight, accused of shooting another man to death.

Kevin Staley is charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of Devin Davis. Davis was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 4:00am on Wednesday. Staley was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the two men had a confrontation on Tuesday evening that escalated to violence. Staley is being held on a $100,000 bond.