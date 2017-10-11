Blank Park Zoo Preparing To Say Goodbye To Tumani as She Celebrates First Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest star at the Blank Park Zoo celebrated a big day today. Tumani the black rhino is turning one.

On Wednesday the zoo helped her celebrate with a special cake made of grains and bananas and a frozen apple and carrot treat ... every rhino's favorite meal. Tumani is a big deal for the zoo. She's a member of a critically endangered species and the only female black rhino born in the US last year. The zoo says its been an honor to work with her.

"It's been really, really cool. Not everyone gets to work with a baby black rhino," says Jordan Longtin with the Blank Park Zoo, "We were really excited that Ayona and Kiano did such a great job. Ayona did great with the birth. She knew exactly what to do and Tumani's been really healthy and happy. 2805 She's really full of energy and we love getting to work with her. She's super fun and really cute."

This may be Tumani's last birthday in Des Moines. She will soon be moving on to another zoo as she grows and moves closer to breeding age.