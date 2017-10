× DCI, Red Oak Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death

RED OAK, Iowa – An official with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the agency is helping local authorities in Montgomery County look into a suspicious death.

DCI’s Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt tells Channel 13, agents are in Red Oak Wednesday to assist the Red Oak Police Department in a suspicious death investigation.

No other information has been released.

