Iowa State Dean Rounds Out Finalists for University President Job

AMES, Iowa – The final candidate for the office of president at Iowa State University was unveiled Wednesday morning and she’s a familiar face on campus.

Wendy Wintersteen is the current Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State. She has a Ph. D. in entomology from ISU and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in crop protection at Kansas State University.

Wintersteen will be interviewing Thursday and a public forum is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the Durham Great Hall in the Memorial Union.

Dale Whittaker, an Executive Vice President and Provost at the University of Central Florida, was announced as a finalist Tuesday. He is meeting with faculty, staff, students and community members on campus Wednesday. A public forum is being held at 4:00 p.m. in the Sun Room in the Memorial Union.

Pamela Whitten was on campus Tuesday meeting with the Iowa State community. Whitten is a Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of Georgia. She said one of her goals would be to improve faculty-to-student ratios.

Monday, Sonny Ramaswamy was in Ames. He holds a doctorate in entomology and is currently director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in Washington D.C.

A new president will be announced at the Board of Regents meeting on October 23rd.