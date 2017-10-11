× Local Flower Shop is ‘Petaling it Forward’

URBANDALE, Iowa — A local flower shop is paying it forward Wednesday by handing out free flowers.

Plaza Florist and Gifts in Urbandale is joining a national movement called Petal it Forward.

The idea is to give two bouquets to each person: one to keep and one to share with someone else.

Shop owner Sandy Taylor said the idea started in New York when a florist went all over the city sharing flowers with everyone.

Taylor said flowers are used for all occasions and have the ability to make people happy and she wants to share the joy flowers have brought her for many years with everyone else she meets.

“I think it’s important that people enjoy or feel the happiness when they receive flowers especially when it’s just because. Unexpected, no reason and it makes them smile. So we want everyone to be able to share that with other people,” Taylor said

The Plaza Florist staff will be in the East Village around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and also near the Pappa John Sculpture Park giving away free bouquets.

Taylor said flowers bring light to people’s lives every day, but especially on important days.

“You know I think one of my favorite things is when we go to a wedding and we hand the bride the bouquet and her face lights up because we’ve hit it. And you can see the joy in her eyes and we know that we’ve done exactly what she wanted for her special day,” Taylor said.

Find the Plaza Forist staff downtown or at the shop in Urbandale Wednesday for Petal it Forward.