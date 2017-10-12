East High Students Help Fix Up Local Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Teens from East High School played hooky Thursday morning in order to make improvements to a local park.

Students worked with volunteers from Rebuilding Together and Meredith Corporation to fix up Stewart Square Park. They installed new playground equipment in one day, a job that would normally take at least three days to complete.

This is the first year that students have participated.

City leaders say they're proud to have help from those who will benefit from the improvements.

“It’s an awesome feeling. It shows that they love our community and hopefully they're vested for their future and that’s why we're doing this, for the future for not only these kids but grandkids and their kids. This is gonna be here for years,” said Councilman Joe Gatto.

This the 13th year of the partnership between Rebuilding Together and Meredith, as well as the 13th park they've rebuilt.