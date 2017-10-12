Final Four Forums Over in ISU Presidential Search, Decision Expected Soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State University is still without a president but that time will soon be over as the Board of Regents is closing in on their selection.

The candidates have been narrowed down to just four.

“Every candidate has strengths and weaknesses, but they're very different in where they come from as far as their background, the institutions they've worked at, the impact they've had at those institutions. So, definitely some phenomenal individuals that all have their own strengths and weaknesses” said Cody West, President of ISU Student Government.

The candidates are Sonny Ramaswamy, Director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture:

“I want to take what’s been built already and build on top of the legacy you’ve got as a land grant university. Let’s build on it, build on the education of our young people, build on those discoveries we need, those innovations we need to drive the economic engine of this nation” said Ramaswamy at his candidate forum.

Dale Whittaker, Provost of the University of Central Florida:

“Innovation, creativity, robustness is why diverseness is so important. It’s why every company, every knowledge company focuses on diversity. It’s an important value and mission for this institution, but it is hollow without inclusion” said Whittaker at his forum.

Pamela Whitten, Provost of the University of Georgia:

“There are plenty of schools that write 'Land Grant' on their letterhead, but I have come from schools that live and breathe land grant, that are deeply committed to access to education for all, and discovering research with a practical bent and a desire to translate that information into ways that can be implemented and impact the quality of people’s lives” said Whitten at her forum.

And Wendy Wintersteen, Dean of ISU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. At the time of printing this article Wintersteen is in the middle of her forum.

Student Government President West is part of the 21-person search committee that will give their recommendation to the Board of Regents. West says their committee will consider the feelings across campus.

“Every candidate has their own separate individual evaluation form and we have until Monday to fill those out. After that those will go to the board and the search committee. We'll sort through those materials and that'll help us make our final decision” said West.

The board of regents will make their final decision on October 23rd after hearing the search committee’s recommendation.

To watch each candidate’s forum, you can follow this link: https://www.presidentsearch.iastate.edu/finalists