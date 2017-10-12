McAlister’s Deli Opens First Iowa Restaurant Location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new restaurant is opening in West Des Moines on Friday and it will be the first of it’s kind in Iowa.

McAlister’s Deli is a southern restaurant chain and started in Oxford, Mississippi, but is opening a brand new restaurant in West Des Moines.

McAlister’s is known for their Famous Sweet Tea and the McAlister’s Club.

Corporate Chef Will Eudy said he is always coming up with ways to make menu items better and bringing new ones to the table.

“My favorite thing on the menu is probably the McAlister’s Club. It’s 13 layers of goodness. It’s a lot of different flavors all together. And the broccoli cheddar soup is another favorite,” Eudy said.

Eudy said he travels a lot and experiences all different types of food to come up with new dishes and inspirations.

There is a lot more that goes into making the sweet tea.than meets the eye.

“Making our sweet tea is a painstaking process. We start with rainforest alliance certified tea leaves and it’s brewed with super hot water for a certain amount of time, with triple filtered water no less. When it’s completely brewed we sweeten it with pure cane sugar and we then pour it over crystal clear ice. That’s how you make the perfect sweet tea,” Eudy said.

The restaurant is opening officially on Friday, but has special hours on Thursday for free lunch 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 455 S. 64th St. Suite 100 West Des Moines, Iowa 50266.