× Motion Filed to Allow Sabrina Ray’s Siblings to Testify Outside of Suspects’ Presence

ADEL, Iowa – The state is asking a judge to allow Sabrina Ray’s siblings to testify outside of the presence of the family members charged with abusing and killing her.

The motion was filed Wednesday by the state. It claims, “testifying in the Defendants’ physical presence would cause trauma” and impair the witnesses’ ability to communicate.

The minor children are also victims in the case, as family members face charges for abuse against them as well as Sabrina.

Sixteen-year-old Sabrina Ray was found dead in the family’s Perry home on May 12th. Autopsy results showed she weighed 56 pounds when she died and “severe malnutrition” was noted.

Investigators determined Sabrina had been physically abused as well as been denied food and critical care.

Marc and Misty Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive parents, face several charges related to Sabrina’s death and the abuse of her siblings. Last week, prosecutors amended the charges against them to include first degree murder. Marc Ray was also charged with two counts of sexual abuse related to the alleged abuse of a child in the home under the age of 12.

Other family members facing charges in the case are adoptive grandmother Carla Bousman, adoptive brother Justin Ray, and adoptive cousin Carla Bousman.

A scheduling conference is being held in the case Friday in Dallas County. The motion will be discussed then.

The trial will likely be pushed to 2018 due to the amount of evidence prosecutors must consider.