Phase Two of Marshalltown Round House Additions Underway

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- Ground was broken on Thursday for a new addition to the Marshalltown High School Round House.

The $6.8 million dollar project will add an auxiliary gym and more space for activities at the school. $2.7 of the money was raised locally from 525 donors in 21 states.

Phase one of the renovation of the Round House was completed last summer.

“It’s just been a great collaborative effort for the school and the community at large,” said Marshalltown Supt. Theron Schutte. “The Martha Ellen Tye Foundation, and local businesses contributed significantly to help leverage this project to happen sooner rather than later.”

The project was begun as a small infrastructure project, and then expanded to include more needs.

“Its been extraordinarily important to maintain the integrity of the Roundhouse with this project ,” said Schutte. “We will certainly respect the original structure and yet provide high-quality teaching and learning spaces.”

Schutte is back serving as Supt. of Schools in his hometown, he credits the town for supporting Marshalltown Schools.

“It’s been extraordinarily supportive on academics fine arts athletics whatever we deem necessary to position kids for success, “ said Schutte. “People are willing to pull together and try to make it happen.”