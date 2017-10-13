Car Split in Two During Crash Near Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Numerous signs mark a construction project near the Iowa State Fairgrounds, but a driver still crashed in the area on Thursday night.

Des Moines police say the driver hit a piece of construction equipment at the intersection of 28th and Dean Avenue. The car was then split in two, and the driver was still in the vehicle when it fell into a hole in the ground.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating to determine whether speed played a role in the crash.