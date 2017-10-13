Centennial Shocks Top Ranked Dowling Catholic 22-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - Top ranked Dowling Catholic has been the team to beat in the state of Iowa for the last 5 years. The Maroons are 59-2 the last 5 years.

Friday night Ankeny Centennial proved why they were a pre-season top 3 team in the state. The Jaguars shocked Dowling 22-19.

The Maroons led 12-0 at the half, but three 2nd half TD's by Jensen Gates and Hunter Wright helped Centennial take the lead for good. Dowling had a chance to tie in the final seconds but Riley Smidt's 42 yard FG attempt was wide right, by inches.

Centennial wins the district title, improves to 6-2, Dowling falls to 7-1.