Chase Ends in Front Yard, Suspect Still on the Loose

DES MOINES, Iowa — A brief overnight chase ended with a car crashing into a front yard in Des Moines and police are still looking for the driver.

It all started at 9:45 Thursday night at the intersection of 2nd and Indianola. The chase lasted only a minute and ended at a home near the intersection of 5th Avenue and College.

There’s no word yet on what started the chase.

Police say once the female driver crashed her vehicle, she ran. Officers and K9 units worked to search for the suspect but were unable to find her.

The case remains under investigation.