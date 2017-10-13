Event Raises Money to Research Early Detection of Often Misdiagnosed Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When a wife and mother of two young boys was diagnosed with a disease that killed her mother, she and her husband faced the diagnosis head-on to help her and others.

Meredith Wilharber was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension--high blood pressure in the lungs--in 2015. Symptoms include dizziness, shortness of breath, swelling, and chronic fatigue. It’s often misdiagnosed in the early stages. Meredith knew about it because her mom died from pulmonary hypertension in 1992.

Meredith and her husband Randy started the Blue Lips Foundation two years ago to raise money for awareness campaigns and research for early detection. The organization will host a fundraiser on October 14th called Halloween at the Hangar. It’s from 6-11 p.m. at the Ankeny Regional Airport. You can get tickets and more information about pulmonary hypertension at www.bluelipsfoundation.org.