Iowa’s Top Breaded Pork Tenderloin Named

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — The best pork tenderloin in all of Iowa was revealed Friday by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

The IPPA says the Grid Iron Grill in Webster City has the state’s best breaded pork tenderloin in 2017. Owner Burke Risetter said, “I’ve been in food service my whole life and I always wanted my own business. I feel like this is a little bit of a reward and I’m thrilled to death.”

Risetter says the Grid Iron Grill serves about 400 tenderloins every week. The loins are cut fresh daily and tenderized twice, tapped instead of pounded out, and given a light egg wash.

Runner-up honors went to the Northside Café in Winterset. The other restaurants in the top five were The Buffalo Tavern in Burlington, Thirsty Carp in Lake View, and Chariton’s Double Dip.