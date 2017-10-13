Jason Aldean Resumes Tour After Las Vegas Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Country singer Jason Aldean resumed his concert tour on Thursday night in his first show since the Las Vegas massacre.

Aldean was on stage when the shooting occurred. After the attack, he canceled three shows in California out of respect for the victims and their families. He and his band took the stage on Thursday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Aldean reached out to those hurt by the tragedy and called for national unity.

"And our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families, and everybody that was injured in that thing and everybody who just was there. Even though people may not have physical scars, it's gonna be a mental thing for a lot of people for a long time," he said.

Aldean also performed a cover of Tom Petty's "Won't Back Down" as a tribute to the victims on last weekend's Saturday Night Live.