New Trial Dates Set for Family Members Accused in Sabrina Ray Death

PERRY, Iowa — Four adoptive family members of Sabrina Ray will stand trial in January for their alleged role in the teen’s abuse and death.

Adoptive parents Marc and Misty Ray, adoptive brother Justin Ray and adoptive grandmother Carla Bousman will all stand trial on January 29th. That date was set at a hearing on Friday morning.

Marc and Misty are each charged with First Degree Murder and multiple other charges relating to the abuse of Sabrina and her siblings. Justin Ray and Carla Bousman are not charged with murder but are accused of abusing Sabrina and covering up her abuse.

A fifth defendant, adoptive cousin Josie Bousman, did not have a new trial date on Friday. The Dallas County Clerk of Court’s office tells Channel 13 that her trial date will be set after the trials of her four family members are complete.

Sabrina Ray died in her adoptive home in Perry in May. Authorities say she was found unresponsive in an unfurnished room with a lock on the outside of the door. She weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death. Police say her family members subjected her to years of abuse and torture including withholding food.

The Rays operated a daycare out of the home at the time of the alleged abuse.