Southern Iowa Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation Charges

ALBIA, Iowa — A teacher in southern Iowa has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.

Zachary Simpson, a teacher and coach in the Albia Community School District, was arrested in June and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. A press release from the sheriff’s office also says Simpson violated two court-ordered no-contact orders.

Simpson pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday, and he will now be placed on the sex offender registry.