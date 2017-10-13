Thousands of Eggs Being Donated to Local Food Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An egg producer is giving away its product for free to help feed hungry Iowans.

"Eggs go into so much of what every American family, what they consume on a daily basis, that this donation of the egg and the protein in the egg, it goes a great distance to helping folks in Iowa that are food insecure," said Michelle Book, CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa.

The company Versova donated over 100,000 eggs to the Food Bank of Iowa. Versova already donates a pallet of eggs each month, and this is one of two larger donations each year.

The food bank says these eggs will likely be gone in a week. They serve 175,000 people, handing out one million pounds of food every month.