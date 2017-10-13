Urbandale Officials Will ‘Run for the Badge’ This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg and the Urbandale Police Department will be running for the badge on Saturday morning.

Mayor Andeweg will be running in honor of Officer Justin Martin of the Urbandale Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty with Sergeant Tony Beminio last year.

The Run for the Badge event is free and recognizes the work of law enforcement officers while honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Urbandale run will take place on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Martin Field. Participants can choose to complete a 5K run, one mile run, or one mile walk. Registration will be from 7-7:30 a.m.