Viral Video of DMACC Professor Screaming at Class All Part of Valuable Lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boone, Iowa -- What was supposed to be a lesson in psychology has instead given students a lesson in the dangers of social media.

DMACC professor Dr. Jane Martino doesn't believe in superstitions, but said in all her years of teaching, this Friday the 13th has been the strangest.

The reason: a video posted online shows Martino screaming “no pomegranate!” at her class.

“It was very different. I mean I guess it's an everyday normal thing for her, she always does different techniques to teach, but, I mean, it was still kind of shocking because it was at 9 a.m. and she was screaming," said Bernardo Pantoja, one of Martino's students.

Channel 13 showed Martino the video for the first time, and she admits it's shocking, but said it was all a part of a lesson on positive and negative reinforcement.

“If you only tell kids what not to do, all you're doing is filling their heads with garbage. Instead, if you say, 'hey how about a kiwi, shouldn’t we have a kiwi now,' the kid might go, 'okay.' If you tell them what not to do, then that's what's going in. When you add all that extra energy, it's going in high torque,” Martino said.

It’s energy students say taught them not just about psychology, but also about perception.

“Don’t judge someone by a little 20-second video. Just be sure to know the full details, and then after that you can actually judge them and see what you think is right and wrong," Pantoja said.