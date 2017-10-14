Ames High School Band Members Leave Field Before Playing National Anthem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The national anthem football controversy continues to have an impact at the high school level.

The Des Moines Register reports 13 members of the Ames High School band walked off the field before playing the national anthem on Friday night. This happened before the school hosted Lincoln on the football field.

Earlier on Friday, student leaders read a statement to their classmates saying, "the decision to change from a patriotic USA to pink-out theme for the student section was the decision of the Ames High student body alone. Is this political? Maybe. But we are proud of how our students showed great leadership today by coming together."

Ames High has great student leaders and the decision to change tonight's student section theme was student driven. #AmesCSD #AmesHighPride pic.twitter.com/CR6ZAViACs — Ames Schools (@ACSD_News) October 13, 2017

The statement also encouraged students to link arms at the football game, show love, and pack the stands. Efforts to reach the high school principal and the band director have not been returned.