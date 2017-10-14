× Attempted Car Theft Ends in Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A thief on the east side of Des Moines tried stealing a car on Saturday afternoon, but didn’t end up getting too far.

Witnesses say the suspect tried to take off in a Honda Civic parked at a property in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue, but crashed into a utility pole at the end of the driveway. Those living inside the home say a family member was washing the car and then went inside briefly; this is when they say they saw the suspect get into the car.

The suspect and victim got into a scuffle inside the car, causing it to accelerate towards the pole.

“He said, ‘stop, don’t go in the car.’ The guy turned on the car and he jumped in and tried to stop him,” said witness Ashley Joia.

The suspect ran from the scene and no arrests have yet been made in the case.

MidAmerican Energy was called to the scene to replace the pole.