SUTHERLAND, Iowa -- An Iowa woman killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting has been laid to rest.

Carly Kreibaum, 33, was among 58 people killed on October 1st at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. She was born in the town of Sheldon and graduated from Sibley High School.

Funeral services were held at the Johannsen Community Center in Sutherland.

Kreibaum is survived by her husband and two children.