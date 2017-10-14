Local Store Celebrates 100 Years of Business With Donations to Community Organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A well known, locally-owned and operated business is celebrating a major milestone this week.

G&L Clothing is celebrating 100 years in business. Over the years, the store occupied a number of different buildings and family ownership, but the current owner, Frank Marcovis, says what remains the same is quality care. He says he's proud his brick-and-mortar building is still standing, despite the popularity of online shopping.

"I think the fact that we are here. That we've lasted 100 years because we've served our customers well, we have very loyal customers. We've had great employees over the years," he says.

Over the course of this coming week, the store will be accepting donations to the Food Bank of Iowa and the Animal Rescue League. A coat drive will also be held to benefit Central Iowa Shelter and Services.