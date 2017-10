Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - After a 42 minute rain delay Iowa State crushed lowly Kansas 45-0.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter following a Trever Ryen punt return TD, and never looked back. David Montgomery had 3 TD's, while Kyle Kempt threw for 122 yards and a TD.

The ISU defense held KU to just 106 yards of total offense.

The Cyclones improve to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big 12. They hit the road next week to take on Texas Tech.