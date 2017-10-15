× Iowans Take Plunge to Help Special Olympics Athletes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Although Sunday wasn’t a particularly warm day, people with warm hearts gathered at Jordan Creek Mall to take a dive in some very cold water.

This is the third year the Polar Plunge has been held in West Des Moines. Plunges are held all across the state to benefit Special Olympics Iowa. Participants have to raise at least $75 dollars for the organization before taking the plunge, and this year the event had over 150 plungers.

The Polar Plunge is sponsored by Lincoln Savings Bank, which presented a check for $25,000 to the organization. The money all goes to help the 14,000 Special Olympics athletes in the state.

“What these people are doing today is helping raise money to help their dreams come true and participate. So they’re making it happen for Special Olympic athletes. That’s what happens all over the state when people jump into that cold water,” said Rich Fellingson, President and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa.

Events like this raise one million dollars annually for Special Olympics Iowa.