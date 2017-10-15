Jefferson Community Supporting Football Coach’s National Guard Deployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON, Iowa -- A youth football team in Jefferson is dedicating its season to one of its coaches.

Coach Shawn Scheuermann was one of 25 people deployed to Puerto Rico a month ago. The deployment took Scheuermann away from coaching the Rams' championship game. His son, football player #25 Gavin Scheuermann, said their games are in honor of his dad turned coach.

“Shawn has been gone almost a month now, very close to a month now, deployed very quickly as these things are,” Rick Scheuermann said.

Shawn Scheuermann is deployed with the Iowa Air National Guard's 132nd squadron in Puerto Rico, assisting with Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

“It means a lot to me that they are on the boys' helmets in support of the unit and of Gavin’s dad," said Jane Scheuermann.

Before Shawn was deployed, one of his tasks was coaching defense.

“This is a humanitarian-type deployment for them, helping with anything they can help with, and I'm sure they're doing more than just the security parts of it. I'm sure they're being tasked with a lot of things," said Rick Scheuermann.

Shawn’s family and colleagues say this humanitarian deployment teaches kids a valuable lesson both on and off the field.

“It’s a good lesson for kids in our community to know that you're dedicated to the community but also to your country,” said Shawn’s sister Shannon Black.

Gavin Scheuermann says he can’t wait to tell his dad all about sweeping the championship trophy.

The soldiers are expected to return home by Thanksgiving.