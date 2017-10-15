× Police Looking for Equipment Stolen From Construction Site

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police are asking for help finding a piece of stolen construction equipment.

A small Caterpillar track hoe was stolen off a job site a couple days ago. This may sound hard to believe, but police say something this size could easily be transported in a small axle trailer.

The owner is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to its recovery.

The serial number on the equipment is CJ200677. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Curt Vajgrt at 515-331-6817.