Runners Take to Des Moines for Annual Marathon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday’s cool temperatures were welcome for athletes running in the IMT Des Moines Marathon.

“It was way better than last year. Last year we had the humidity and very hot, but it was good. I thought it was one of the better ones. It was cooler in the morning and allowed better conditions for running,” said participant Scott Atkinson.

The marathon began at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Luke Kibet from Kenya won the race and the $2,500 grand prize. The winner of the women’s race, Joan Massah, is also from Kenya.

The half marathon winners were Brogan Austin from Boone and Emma Bates from Boston.

Organizers were expecting 8,500 athletes.