Sonya Completes Ironman World Championship

KONA, Hawaii -- Not only did a member of the Channel 13 team run a marathon on Saturday, she also biked and swam.

Sonya Heitshusen completed the Ironman World Championship competition in Hawaii. She finished late Saturday night with a time of 13 hours, 22 minutes, and 44 seconds. She came in 44th place out 78 participants in her age group.

Sonya was also competing to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Over the course her training, she raised more than $60,000 for the organization.