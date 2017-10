Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Since 2000, the U.S. economy has averaged two percent growth, but the Trump administration is planning its spending based on three percent.

The head of the Concord Coalition calls that a bit of Miracle-Gro, food designed to make plants grow better. But tax cuts alone won't grow the economy enough without spending cuts, which Box Bixby thinks means our federal debt will only keep increasing.

