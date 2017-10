Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When you hear the word "concord," what do you think of? There's a good chance it's the type of grape, rather than the non-partisan coalition that's been trying for years to get elected officials to take our ballooning federal debt more seriously.

Channel 13 talked with the Concord Coalition in the 2012 cycle, when the federal debt was about $16 trillion. It's now more than $20 trillion, so Political Director Dave Price checked in again with Bob Bixby, head of the coalition.