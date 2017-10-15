DES MOINES, Iowa -- Soda tax, political reflections, and impressive politicians are all part of this week's Quick Six with former Congressman Leonard Boswell.
The Insiders: October 15th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: September 17th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 8th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: October 1st Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: September 10th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: August 27th Edition, Quick Six
-
-
The Insiders: July 30th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: August 13th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: July 9th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: July 16th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: July 2nd Edition, Quick Six
-
-
The Insiders: October 1st Edition, Governor Reynolds on Moving Money and Taking a Knee
-
The Insiders: Who are you calling a ‘bumpkin’?
-
The Insiders: October 15th Edition, Former Congressman Leonard Boswell in the Studio