Two Killed in Crash After Driver Travels Wrong Way on I-35

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 35 in West Des Moines on Sunday morning.

West Des Moines police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. A preliminary investigation shows the first vehicle was driving south in the northbound lanes and collided with another vehicle.

Both drivers were killed. A passenger in the northbound vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Names of the victims are being withheld until family can be notified. Police are still investigating the crash.