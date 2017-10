Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some Beaverdale residents came home to bullet holes around their front door this weekend.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of 53rd street on Saturday night on reports of a shooting. Investigators were able to find four bullet casings in the street, as well as damage to a home on the block. Police say the front door had been hit by a bullet and the brick next to the door was also damaged.

No one was home when the incident occurred. The case remains under investigation.